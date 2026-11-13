Simtel Team Sees 2026 Net Profit 40%-60% Below Shareholder-Approved TargetRomanian technology and engineering company Simtel Team (stock symbol: SMTL) has reduced its net profit estimate for 2026 to RON13–20 million (EUR2–4 million), which is 40%–60% below the budget approved in April, due to delays in engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contracts, lower (…)
Study: 23% of Romanians wish they had started to save soonerFinancial independence is more of an aspiration than a reality for most Romanians, while the age of 30 is the main milestone at which people's relationship with money changes, with significant differences across generations, according to the study The Ages of Money, conducted by Reveal Marketing (…)
Antibiotice Iasi Makes Changes To Executive ManagementThe Board of Directors of pharmaceutical producer Antibiotice Iasi (ATB.RO), has appointed Mircea-Bogdan Babici interim chief executive officer as of December 4, the company said in a report to the Bucharest Stock Exchange.