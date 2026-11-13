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November 13, 2026

Nibiru brings Europe to Romanian seaside for Rock Days 2027
Nov 13, 2026

Nibiru brings Europe to Romanian seaside for Rock Days 2027.

Swedish rock band Europe will perform at Rock Days 2027, scheduled for July 31 and August 1 at Nibiru Arena in Costine?ti. The group is the (…)

[Read the article in Romania-Insider]
 
 
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