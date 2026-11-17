PSD hardliner Neac?u given super-powers in Romania's governmentLess than a month after the Parliament approved what MPs were presented with as a hybrid government headed by independent diplomat Luca Niculescu, with minority support from the Social Democrats (PSD), PM Niculescu has handed over the reins to the man really in charge: PSD hardliner, deputy PM (…)
Archive of Romanian interwar magazine becomes multimedia exhibitionThe archive of the magazine Realitatea Ilustrat? has been turned into a digital exploration platform and a multimedia exhibition exploring how the press portrayed and helped shape the image of modernity as part of the project Realitatea Continu?. The Bucharest exhibition takes visitors through (…)