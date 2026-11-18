Novere Capital Makes 86.6% Lower Net Profit In 9M, 2026

Novere Capital Makes 86.6% Lower Net Profit In 9M, 2026. Novere Capital (NC.RO), a real estate investment company listed on the main market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB.RO) and formerly known as (…) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]