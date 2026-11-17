Lucas Montarce, executive vicepresident & CFO of Eli Lilly: “Romania is experiencing significant growth, and we expect this trend to continue across all four therapeutic areas in which we operate”



Lucas Montarce, executive vicepresident & CFO of Eli Lilly: “Romania is experiencing significant growth, and we expect this trend to continue across all four therapeutic areas in which we operate”.

Mirabela Tiron @Romania, as part of Europe, is currently experiencing significant growth, and we expect this trend to continue across all four (…)