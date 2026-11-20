Banca Transilvania Posts RON1.3B Profit In Q3, 2026

Banca Transilvania Posts RON1.3B Profit In Q3, 2026. Banca Transilvania (TLV.RO), the largest bank in Romania, posted RON1,349 million (EUR252 million) consolidated net profit, an increase of 4% on (…) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]