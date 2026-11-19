Romanian high diver Constantin Popovici wins 2026 World Cup titleRomanian high diver Constantin Popovici won the 2026 World Aquatics High Diving World Cup overall title on Sunday, November 22. He secured the trophy after finishing first in the final stop of the season in Zhaoqing, China. Competing from the 27-meter platform, Popovici scored 429.10 points (…)
MedLife Sees Revenue Up 12% YoY To RON2.6B In 9M 2026MedLife (M.RO), a private healthcare provider whose shares are included in the main index BET structure, posted consolidated revenue of RON2.64 billion in the first nine months of 2026, an increase of about 12% on the year-ago period. Operating profit went up by 16% to RON142.3 million, MedLife (…)