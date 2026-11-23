Romania's Balea Lake Ice Hotel to return this winterThe famous Hotel of Ice at Bâlea Lake in Romania’s F?g?ra? Mountains will be rebuilt this winter, its representatives announced on Facebook, as reported by news agency Agerpres. Located at an altitude of more than 2,000 meters, the seasonal attraction could not be constructed last year because (…)
Northern Romania: Dorna Medical joins Regina Maria healthcare networkThe Regina Maria Healthcare Network, a major private healthcare provider in Romania, announced the acquisition of Dorna Medical on Monday, November 23, as part of its regional expansion strategy. With nearly three decades of experience, Dorna Medical provides integrated laboratory, diagnostic (…)
Orange opens third 5G lab in RomaniaOrange Romania has opened its third 5G laboratory in the country in Cluj-Napoca, adding to those opened in Bucharest and Ia?i. The lab, hosted by the Artificial Intelligence Research Institute (AIRi) of the Technical University of Cluj-Napoca (UTCN), is designed as a space where students, (…)