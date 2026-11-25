One United Properties Confirms Extraordinary DividendReal estate developer One United Properties (ONE.RO) will pay shareholders a total gross interim dividend of RON1.89 per share, after the conditions for distributing the extraordinary component have been met, bringing the total gross amount of the payment to RON198.68 million.
Millenium Insurance Broker Buys Rom Insurance Broker's BusinessMillennium Insurance Broker (MIB), an insurance broker listed on the AeRO market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, on November 24 signed the agreement to acquire the business of Rom Insurance Broker (RBA). The transaction is put at EUR860,000 and is self-funded.