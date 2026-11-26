Romanian wine, between a 40% jump in production and a changing market: local producers' benchmarks documented in the "Romania din Crama in Crama" project



Romanian wine, between a 40% jump in production and a changing market: local producers' benchmarks documented in the "Romania din Crama in Crama" project.

Romania is producing approximately 4.6 million hectolitres of wine in 2026, 40% more than in 2025 and 19% above the average of the last five (…)