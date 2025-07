MedLife CEO Mihai Marcu Sells 2 Million Shares For RON13.5M

MedLife CEO Mihai Marcu Sells 2 Million Shares For RON13.5M. Private medical service provider MedLife (M.RO) on Friday notified the Bucharest Stock Exchange that its CEO and largest individual shareholder Mihai Marcu had sold 2 million shares in the business for RON6.75 each. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]