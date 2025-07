V7 Capital Now Owns More Than 5% In Affiliate Marketing Company 2Performant

Special purpose vehicle Vertical Seven Capital has become a significant shareholder in 2Performant (2P.RO), overshooting the 5% stake threshold in the largest player in the Romanian affiliate marketing market, according to a press release. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]