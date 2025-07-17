Belgium’s Aukera Goes Ahead With Planned 1GW Of Green Power In Romania, Has 2GW Of Storage In The Works



Belgium’s Aukera announced at the end of 2021 its intention to reach a green energy portfolio of 1 GW in Romania. Now, 250 MW are in the construction start phase. Aukera says it will also add 2 GW of storage, a capacity that positions the company in the heavyweight league in this new energy (…)