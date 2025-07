Private Pension Funds Overshoot 10% Of GDP Mark For First Time

Private Pension Funds Overshoot 10% Of GDP Mark For First Time. Mandatory private pension funds (Pillar II) and voluntary pension funds (Pillar III) exceeded the threshold of 10% of Romania’s Gross Domestic Product in July 2025, for the first time since the system was established in 2008, and reached record assets of RON79 billion, according to calculations (…) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]