Romanian finance minister orders integrity checks on large companies with overdue tax debts
Aug 13, 2025

Finance minister Alexandru Nazare has instructed the Romanian tax authority (ANAF) to conduct integrity checks on large companies with persistent delays in tax payments and suspected fraud, as reported by Ziarul Financiar. Among the companies targeted is a major local tobacco producer, which (…)

