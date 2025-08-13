Financing for public investments in Romania sought under the budget revision

Financing for public investments in Romania sought under the budget revision. The Anghel Saligny national investment scheme is facing a financial blockage, after the funds allocated for paying invoices were exhausted as early as July 18, said development minister Cseke Attila, Ziarul Financiar reported. Securing proper financing under the scheme is one of the conditions (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]