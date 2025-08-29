Patria Bank Ends H1, 2025 With 42% Rise In Net Profit To RON26MPatria Bank (PBK.RO) ended the first half of 2025 with a net profit of RON25.8 million, up 42% compared with the year-ago period, while net banking income rose 18% to RON123 million, mainly due to net interest income, the core pillar of the bank's business.
Socep Sees Profit Down To RON26.7M In H1, 2025Port operator SOCEP Constanta (SOCP.RO) recorded a net profit of RON26.7 million in the first half of 2025, down 20% from the RON33.4 million in the year-ago period, according to its first half financial report.
Romania's budget deficit rises to over 4% in first seven months of 2025Romania's consolidated budget deficit rose to 4.04% of GDP after the first seven months of this year, from 3.68% at the end of June, and reached RON 76.44 billion (EUR 15 billion), according to data published Thursday, August 28, by the Ministry of Finance. Total revenues amounted to RON 370.77 (…)