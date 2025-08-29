Western Romania: Developer CTP to deliver 4,000 sqm extension for IWIS factory in Oradea

Western Romania: Developer CTP to deliver 4,000 sqm extension for IWIS factory in Oradea. Logistics real estate developer CPT announced the construction of a 4,000 sqm extension to the IWIS factory in Oradea, Western Romania, on Friday, August 29. Works on the new extension commenced recently, with completion planned for 2026. The new addition will expand the existing 7,000 sqm (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]