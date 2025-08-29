European Council president Antonio Costa to visit Romania as part of EU tour

European Council president Antonio Costa to visit Romania as part of EU tour. European Council president Antonio Costa will visit Romania on September 4 as part of his “Tour des Capitales,” a series of meetings with EU leaders aimed at shaping the bloc’s agenda ahead of key European summits later this year. According to the official announcement, Costa is set to hold (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]