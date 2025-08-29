Transport Trade Services Loss Narrows To RON19M In H1, 2025

Transport Trade Services Loss Narrows To RON19M In H1, 2025. Danube freight forwarder Transport Trade Services (TTS.RO) posted RON18.9 million loss in the first half of 2025, down from the RON37.4 million loss in the same period last year. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]