 
Romaniapress.com

September 16, 2025

Trailer released for ‘The Yellow Tie’ biopic on Romanian conductor Sergiu Celibidache
Sep 16, 2025

Trailer released for ‘The Yellow Tie’ biopic on Romanian conductor Sergiu Celibidache.

The official trailer for The Yellow Tie/Cravata Galben?, a major international production about the life of renowned Romanian conductor Sergiu Celibidache, has been released, with the film set to hit cinemas nationwide on November 14. The cast includes John Malkovich and Miranda Richardson, both (…)

[Read the article in Romania-Insider]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

HiSky expands US network with Bucharest-Chicago direct flights from June 2026 HiSky will launch direct flights between Bucharest and Chicago in June 2026, expanding its transatlantic network two years after introducing its New York route. The service resumes a direct link suspended 24 years ago, the company said. The new route will be operated twice weekly, on Thursdays (…)

EVERGENT Investments Group announces record assets of RON 3.72 billion as of June 30, 2025 EVERGENT Investments Group reached a record level of RON 3.72 billion (EUR 744 mln) in assets under management as of June 30, 2025, up 7% compared to December 31, 2024. The financial performance achieved confirms the resilience of the business model amid heightened domestic uncertainties. The (…)

National Company Bucharest Airports Gets Nine Bids from International Firms for Design of New Henri Coanda Terminal National Company Bucharest Airports has received nine bids from international engineering companies for the design of the new terminal at Henri Coanda Airport, the largest and most complex airport infrastructure project in Romania.

Bucharest Exchange-listed tech company Allview launches AI-powered washing machines Visual Fan, initially known for the low-cost phones assembled in China, later expanding in various tech markets including consumer electronics, EV imports and PV panel installation, announced the launch on the Romanian market of a new brand of washing machines powered by artificial intelligence. (…)

OMV Petrom to bring dividend yield this year to 9.1% with special disbursement OMV Petrom, the second largest company listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, announced on September 16 that the Board of Directors proposes to shareholders the distribution of a special dividend in a gross value of RON 0.0200 per share, equivalent to approximately RON 1.246 billion (EUR 250 (…)

Romanian telco Digi says it will retain control of all subsidiaries amid possible Spanish listing Romanian telecommunications group Digi Communications said on September 16 that it does not intend to cede control of any of its subsidiaries, including Digi Spain, amid reports that it is preparing the Spanish unit for a stock market debut in 2026, Profit.ro reported. “Digi Group continuously (…)

CES BUCHAREST Study: Food, Cosmetics, and Children's Products are the Most Frequently Purchased Sustainable Products However, prices and lack of information discourage Romanians from making such purchases. More than half of Romanians (52%) say they adopt sustainable behavior in their daily lives and 53% frequently buy sustainable products, according to a study conducted by the BUCHAREST CENTER FOR ECONOMY (…)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |