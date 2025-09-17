UNIQA Asigurari and UNIQA Asigurari de Viata End H1/2025 With Overall EUR80M Underwritten Premiums, Up 18% YoY

UNIQA Asigurari and UNIQA Asigurari de Viata End H1/2025 With Overall EUR80M Underwritten Premiums, Up 18% YoY. UNIQA Asigurari and UNIQA Asigurari de Viata, operating in Romania under the umbrella of Austrian group UNIQA, ended the first half of 2025 with total underwritten premiums worth EUR80 million, up 18% from the year-earlier period, as per data provided by company representative. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]