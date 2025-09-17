Romania's Competition Council: Non-Seasonal Food Prices Up 1.5% In August vs. June

Romania's Competition Council: Non-Seasonal Food Prices Up 1.5% In August vs. June. Shelf prices of basic foods, excluding seasonal fruits and vegetables, rose on average by 1.53% in August 2025 compared to June 2025, below the threshold associated with the VAT increase, as per an analysis by Romania's Competition Council based on data provided by six major retail chains. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]