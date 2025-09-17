 
September 17, 2025

National Company Bucharest Airports Gets Nine Bids from International Firms for Design of New Henri Coanda Terminal
Sep 17, 2025

National Company Bucharest Airports Gets Nine Bids from International Firms for Design of New Henri Coanda Terminal.

National Company Bucharest Airports has received nine bids from international engineering companies for the design of the new terminal at Henri Coanda Airport, the largest and most complex airport infrastructure project in Romania.

UNIQA Asigurari and UNIQA Asigurari de Viata End H1/2025 With Overall EUR80M Underwritten Premiums, Up 18% YoY UNIQA Asigurari and UNIQA Asigurari de Viata, operating in Romania under the umbrella of Austrian group UNIQA, ended the first half of 2025 with total underwritten premiums worth EUR80 million, up 18% from the year-earlier period, as per data provided by company representative.

Les Films de Cannes à Bucarest: Festival announces 2025 dates, first program highlights The 16th edition of Les Films de Cannes, the festival showcasing productions awarded or selected at the Cannes film festival, returns this fall to Bucharest and four other cities in the country. The winner of this year's Palme d'Or, Jafar Panahi's It Was Just an Accident, will be screened at (…)

Eurostat: Romania Posts Highest Annual Inflation Rate In The EU, Of 8.5%, In August 2025 Romania posted the highest annual inflation rate, of 8.5%, among European Union (EU) Member States, in August 2025, as per the latest data from the European statistical office Eurostat.

Artmark : Auction Sales In Romania Up To EUR11M In Sep 2024 - Sep 2025 Auction sales in Romania stood at EUR11.07 million in September 2024 – September 2025, an increase of 8.2% on the EUR10.2 million in the previous year, while the sales through the „Dependent de Arta” store reached EUR1.48 milion, 10.4% higher year-on-year, A10 by Artmark auction house announced.

Eastern Romania: Natural sciences museum in Gala?i reopens after EUR 3 million modernization works R?svan Anghelu?? Natural Sciences Museum in Gala?i is scheduled to reopen on September 20, after the completion of modernization works worth over 15.1 million lei (approximately EUR 3 million) carried out by the County Council through the recovery and resilience facility PNRR. The building (…)

Statistical Office: Romania's Industrial Sales Up 3.8% YoY In January-July 2025 Romania’s industrial sales (on the domestic and external markets) grew by 3.8% in nominal terms in January-July 2025 compared with the same period in 2024, data from the country’s statistical office INS showed on Wednesday (Sept 17).

Revolut Bank UAB Appoints Florina Moisei As Country Manager Of Its Romanian Division Revolut Bank UAB has appointed Florina Moisei as Country Manager of its Romanian division, Revolut Bank UAB Vilnius Sucursala Bucuresti, according to data provided by the bank's representatives.

 


