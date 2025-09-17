HiSky expands US network with Bucharest–Chicago direct flights from June 2026

HiSky expands US network with Bucharest–Chicago direct flights from June 2026. HiSky will launch direct flights between Bucharest and Chicago in June 2026, expanding its transatlantic network two years after introducing its New York route. The service resumes a direct link suspended 24 years ago, the company said. The new route will be operated twice weekly, on Thursdays (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]