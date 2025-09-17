Romanian FinMin says public deficit of above 8% of GDP this year is currently discussed with EC



Finance minister Alexandru Nazare said on September 16 that Romania will end 2025 with a fiscal deficit that will exceed 8% of GDP, but assured that the new target is currently being negotiated and discussed with the European Commission. The EC is expected to review Romania's budgetary conduct (…)