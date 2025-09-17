Sekura Cabins opens EUR 1.8 mln factory in central Romania, first outside Denmark
Sep 17, 2025
Sekura Cabins Group, a leading European producer of modular cabin solutions for the off-highway OEM industry, has inaugurated a new EUR 1.8 million manufacturing facility in Bra?ov, central Romania. This is the company’s first site outside Denmark, part of its strategy to boost capacity and (…)
