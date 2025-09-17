Romanian auction house Artmark registers record EUR 15 mln sales in 2024-2025

Romanian auction house Artmark registers record EUR 15 mln sales in 2024-2025. Artmark, one of Romania’s leading auction houses, registered record sales of over EUR 15 million despite economic instability, showing the growth potential of the national art market, according to the company’s 2024-2025 market report. Overall, auction sales totaled EUR 11 million, up 8.2% (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]