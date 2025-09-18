Cushman & Wakefield Echinox: Romania, Among The Most Favorable EU Countries For Property Taxation

Cushman & Wakefield Echinox: Romania, Among The Most Favorable EU Countries For Property Taxation. Romania stands out in the European fiscal landscape through a significantly lower level of property taxation compared with the European Union average, as per an analysis conducted by real estate consulting company Cushman & Wakefield Echinox, based on EUROSTAT data. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]