Three out of four Romanians believe Ukraine war greatly impacts Romania, survey shows

Three out of four Romanians believe Ukraine war greatly impacts Romania, survey shows. Three-quarters of Romanians believe that the war in Ukraine affects Romania to a very great and fairly great extent, according to the third edition of the Informat.ro barometer by INSCOP Research, carried out between September 1 and 9. The monthly survey, which aims to bring to public attention (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]