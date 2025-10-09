Bucharestâ€™s Athenaeum hosts Gala Generozit??ii charity concert for vulnerable children in Moldova

Bucharestâ€™s Athenaeum hosts Gala Generozit??ii charity concert for vulnerable children in Moldova. The Romanian Athenaeum in Bucharest will host the Gala Generozit??ii/Gala of Generosity on November 22, bringing together world-class musicians and a spirit of solidarity to support vulnerable children in Moldova. The charity event is organized by Copil Comunitate Familie Moldova (CCF Moldova) (â€¦) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]