Builder Autotehnorom Swings To Loss In 2024Autotehnorom, a Suceava-based construction company owned by the Ripan family, posted RON190.8 million (EUR38.3 million) revenue in 2024, down 5% from the previous year’s about RON201 million (EUR40.6 million), according to ZF calculations based on Finance Ministry data.
Dental Clinic Chain Dental Elite Gets Investment From ACP GroupDental Elite, a chain of dental clinics in Bucharest and Brasov, established by brothers Bogdan Ciucu and Dr. Alexandru Ciucu, has attracted an equity investment from Accession Capital Partners Credit, part of the ACP Group, to support its development and national expansion.