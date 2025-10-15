Häagen-Dazs Takes Over Alpin Ice Cream Business In Romania, Part Of Deal To Acquire Food Union Group's Operations

Froneri, one of the world's largest ice cream companies, which owns brands such as Häagen-Dazs, Cadbury, Oreo and Milka, has entered agreements to acquire the European ice cream business of Food Union, a transaction that also includes the Romanian operations.