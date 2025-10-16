German power tool manufacturer STIHL inaugurates EUR 125 mln factory in western Romania

German power tool manufacturer STIHL inaugurates EUR 125 mln factory in western Romania. The German STIHL Group has officially inaugurated its first production facility dedicated exclusively to battery-powered equipment in Oradea, western Romania, on Wednesday, October 15, after an EUR 125 million investment. Construction began in March 2024 and was completed in less than 18 months. (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]