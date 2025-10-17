 
Romaniapress.com

October 17, 2025

Real Estate Investment Company Star Residence Calls Shareholders To Vote On RON50M Capital Increase
Oct 17, 2025

Real Estate Investment Company Star Residence Calls Shareholders To Vote On RON50M Capital Increase.

The Board of Directors of Star Residence Invest (REIT.RO), a real estate investment company established by real estate developer Impact Developer & Contractor (IMP.RO), has set the dates for the Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meetings of Shareholders for November 20 and 21, 2025, in (…)

[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Patria Bank Partially Repurchases Shares Of Former Shareholders Of Carpatica And Patria In RON9M Operation Patria Bank (PBK.RO) has received the approval of Romania’s central bank for the partial repurchase of 60.6 million shares from shareholders who exercised their withdrawal rights after the merger with Banca Comerciala Carpatica.

Arcelor Mittal Of Ukraine And Another Potential Foreign Buyer Expressed Interest In Arcelor Mittal Hunedoara Plant ArcelorMittal confirms its final decision to permanently halt production at its Hunedoara plant, which makes produces commercial angles and profiles for the energy, construction and infrastructure markets.

Eurostat: Romania Posts Highest Annual Inflation Rate In The EU, Of 8.6%, In September 2025 Romania posted the highest annual inflation rate, of 8.6%, among European Union (EU) Member States, in September 2025, as per the latest data from the European statistical office Eurostat.

Romania's Romgaz Sues European Commission Over CO2 Storage Quotas Romanian gas producer Romgaz (stock symbol: SNG) has filed an action with the European Court of Justice against the European Commission, requesting the annulment of certain regulations that impose CO2 storage quotas on oil and gas companies.

SOCAR Petroleum Invested RON400M In Romania, In Filling Station Network, Seeks To Reach 100 Units SOCAR Petroleum, a subsidiary of SOCAR (The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic), has so far invested RON400 million in Romania, in a filling station network that has reached 87 units.

Japan's Sumitomo Group, Owner Of Alcedo In Romania, Appoints Marcel Sirghiac As President Japanese group Sumitomo, which owns Alcedo in Romania, one of the largest farming input wholesalers, and Naturevo, also a farming input wholesaler, has appointed Romanian Marcel Sîrghiac to the position of President of the Group, effective November 2025.

Romanian state-owned gas producer Romgaz sues European Commission over CO2 storage quotas Romanian gas producer Romgaz (BVB: SNG) has filed an action with the European Court of Justice against the European Commission, requesting the annulment of certain regulations that impose CO2 storage quotas on oil and gas companies. The company considers the quotas disproportionate. It is the (…)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |