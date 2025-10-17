Romanian state-owned gas producer Romgaz sues European Commission over CO2 storage quotas

Romanian state-owned gas producer Romgaz sues European Commission over CO2 storage quotas. Romanian gas producer Romgaz (BVB: SNG) has filed an action with the European Court of Justice against the European Commission, requesting the annulment of certain regulations that impose CO2 storage quotas on oil and gas companies. The company considers the quotas disproportionate. It is the (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]