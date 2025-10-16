Municipality in southern Romania takes EUR 380 mln EIB loan to develop PV park

Municipality in southern Romania takes EUR 380 mln EIB loan to develop PV park. The Turceni City Hall signed on Tuesday, October 14, a financing contract with the European Investment Bank (EIB) for a project that aims to create a renewable energy hub, Economica.net reported. The project, worth a total of EUR 380 million, is the first initiative of this magnitude in Gorj (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]