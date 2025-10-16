SCUT brings a unified vision on digital protection - a cybersecurity architecture that eliminates fragmentation between systems

SCUT brings a unified vision on digital protection - a cybersecurity architecture that eliminates fragmentation between systems. SCUT, Romania’s newest cybersecurity company, has officially launched the concept of the digital cyber shield — a unified approach, co-created with Orange Cyberdefense — that provides a high level of protection, complete visibility, and coordinated assistance in the event of a cyberattack. The (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]