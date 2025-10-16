Romanian engineering company Simtel to open factory for industrial cleaning robots
Oct 16, 2025
Romanian engineering company Simtel to open factory for industrial cleaning robots.
The Romanian engineering and technology company Simtel (BVB: SMTL) announced on Tuesday, October 14, that one of its companies will open a factory in B?icoi, Prahova, to produce industrial cleaning robots. Simtel has a 51% stake in Agora Robotics, the company that will operate the factory set (…)
[Read the article in Romania-Insider]