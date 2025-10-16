 
October 16, 2025

Over 50 NGOs call on Bucharest city officials to increase fines for illegal deforestation
Oct 16, 2025

Over 50 civic and environmental organizations are calling on the General Council of the Municipality of Bucharest to increase fines for illegal deforestation. At the moment, the fine for the illegal cutting of a tree is only RON 50 (EUR 10), or even RON 25 (EUR 5) if paid within 15 days. The (…)

Cris-Tim's IPO Starts Friday, October 17 Cold cuts producer Cris-Tim, one of the oldest family businesses in Romania, indirectly held by the Timis family, is starting its initial public offering on Friday, October 17, with the aim of listing on the Bucharest Stock Exchange. The operation is handled by BRD and BCR and is worth up to (…)

IKEA Ends Fiscal 2025 With 8.6% Rise In Sales To Over RON1.5B IKEA Romania posted 8.6% growth in sales in the fiscal 2025 (September 1, 2024 – August 31, 2025) to more than RON1.5 billion, with almost 44 million products sold.

Grup EM Raises EUR4.8M From Investors, Set To Start Trading On Bucharest Stock Exchange The initial public offering of Grup EM, an energy sector business that includes Electromontaj and Iproeb, ended on Thursday, October 16, at 12 p.m., after two weeks, having raised about EUR4.8 million investors or 38% of the total, the TradeVille platform shows. TradeVille is the broker of the IPO.

SCUT Officially Launches Digital Cyber Shield Concept SCUT, the cybersecurity company majority held by Orange Romania, has officially launched the digital cyber shield concept — a unified approach co-created with Orange Cyberdefense, offering high-level protection, full visibility, and coordinated support in the event of a cyberattack

RPHI Romania Modernizes Common Spaces Of Bucharest's SkyTower Building RPHI Romania (Raiffesen Property), the company that owns and manages SkyTower, the tallest office building in Romania. has finalized modernization works on the common spaces of SkyTower, following a EUR 7-figure investment.

Romanian company Transgaz S.A. has put into operation the Tuzla-Podi?or transmission pipeline, which will connect the gas from the Neptun Deep offshore perimeter, Black Sea, with those from the Transbalkan Corridor and the Vertical Corridor Bucharest, October 16, 2025 – RBJ – Romanian company Transgaz S.A., the operator of the national gas transmission system (SNT), announced the completion and commissioning of the Tuzla-Podi?or pipeline, which will take over the gas that will be extracted from the Neptun Deep offshore production (…)

Finance Ministry Raises RON500M From Banks On October 16 Romania's Finance Ministry raised RON500 million from banks on Thursday (October 16), selling benchmark bonds, at an annual average yield of 7.04%.

 


