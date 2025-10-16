Employers’ Confederation: Confidence In Romanian Private Business Environment Is Decreasing

The confidence of the private business environment in the Romanian economy is decreasing, amid rising inflation, increasing costs, and recent fiscal changes, per a survey conducted by the Concordia Employers' Confederation among Romanian employees and employers in September 2025. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]