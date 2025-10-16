Romania – the New Hotspot for Real Estate Investments in Central and Eastern Europe

Romania – the New Hotspot for Real Estate Investments in Central and Eastern Europe. North Bucharest Investments anticipates a surge in international interest in the local real estate market following the launch of the Romanian Golden Visa program — a modern mechanism granting foreign investors a 5-year residence permit and the possibility to later apply for Romanian (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]