October 16, 2025

Romania – the New Hotspot for Real Estate Investments in Central and Eastern Europe
North Bucharest Investments anticipates a surge in international interest in the local real estate market following the launch of the Romanian Golden Visa program — a modern mechanism granting foreign investors a 5-year residence permit and the possibility to later apply for Romanian (…)

Romanian state-owned gas producer Romgaz sues European Commission over CO2 storage quotas Romanian gas producer Romgaz (BVB: SNG) has filed an action with the European Court of Justice against the European Commission, requesting the annulment of certain regulations that impose CO2 storage quotas on oil and gas companies. The company considers the quotas disproportionate. It is the (…)

Bucharest residents invited to donate clothes, food to families affected by residential building explosion Bucharest residents can donate clothes in good condition, non-perishable food, and toys for the families affected by the explosion that left 3 dead and many others injured, and nearly collapsed the apartment building in District 5 on Friday, October 17. "Following the devastating explosion in (…)

Romanian SMR project developer announces contract with global nuclear software leader RoPower Nuclear, the developer of the SMR (small modular reactor) project in Doice?ti, Romania, announced the signing of a contract with Studsvik Scandpower, one of the global leaders in software dedicated to nuclear fuel analysis, on Friday, October 17. The president of the Swedish group (…)

 


