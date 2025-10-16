Grup EM Raises EUR4.8M From Investors, Set To Start Trading On Bucharest Stock Exchange

The initial public offering of Grup EM, an energy sector business that includes Electromontaj and Iproeb, ended on Thursday, October 16, at 12 p.m., after two weeks, having raised about EUR4.8 million investors or 38% of the total, the TradeVille platform shows. TradeVille is the broker of the IPO. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]