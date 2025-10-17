Romanian Lectorate at University of Cambridge offers open courses and cultural events

Romanian Lectorate at University of Cambridge offers open courses and cultural events. The University of Cambridge has established a new Romanian Lectorate within its Faculty of Modern and Medieval Languages and Linguistics (MMLL), according to the official announcement. Fully funded by the Romanian government through the Institutul Limbii Române (ILR), it will offer open courses (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]