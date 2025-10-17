Holiday season in Bra?ov to start at the end of November with Christmas market, lights



Bra?ov City Hall announced that the Christmas lights will be switched on November 30, marking the official opening of the 2025 Christmas Market. The event is planned to take place across three main areas, namely Sfatului and Sfântul Ioan squares, plus the area of the Transilvania University (…)