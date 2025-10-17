An explosion occurred on Friday in an apartment building in Bucharest. Three people have died



An explosion occurred on Friday in an apartment building in Bucharest. Three people have died.

Mediafax An explosion occurred on Friday morning in an apartment building in Sector 5 of Bucharest. So far, three people have died, and 17 victims have been taken to the hospital, while one person has refused transportation. Articolul An explosion occurred on Friday in an apartment building in (…)