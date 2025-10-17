Three dead, many others injured after powerful explosion at apartment building in Bucharest



Three dead, many others injured after powerful explosion at apartment building in Bucharest.

A powerful explosion at a residential building rocked the Rahova neighborhood in southern Bucharest, District 5, on Friday morning, October 17, leaving 3 dead and at least 17 injured. The building is now at risk of total collapse, according to the authorities. The explosion affected two floors (…)