Microsoft: Romania ranks 52nd globally in terms of impact of cyberattacks in the first half of 2025



Microsoft: Romania ranks 52nd globally in terms of impact of cyberattacks in the first half of 2025.

In the first half of 2025, Romania ranked 52nd worldwide among the countries most frequently affected by cyber activities, according to the new Microsoft Digital Defense Report. The sixth annual report, covering trends from July 2024 to June 2025, emphasizes that traditional security measures (…)