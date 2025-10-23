Romania, European Commission agree to keep coal-fired energy units operational until 2029
Oct 23, 2025
Romania, European Commission agree to keep coal-fired energy units operational until 2029.
Romania will be able to keep three coal-fired energy units operational until 2029, following a renegotiation with the European Commission of the decarbonization timetable for the national electricity production, according to energy minister Bogdan Ivan. The minister had been warning about the (…)
[Read the article in Romania-Insider]