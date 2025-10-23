Exclusively in the Portfolio of North Bucharest Investments: Primes Lake Collection

Exclusively in the Portfolio of North Bucharest Investments: Primes Lake Collection. North Bucharest Investments (NBI) proudly announces the exclusive addition of Primes Lake Collection to its portfolio. A limited collection of eight boutique apartments, located on the shores of Floreasca Lake, each occupying an entire private floor – an architectural concept unique to (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]